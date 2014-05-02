Rocky road cake from Karen Durham with Komen Race for the Cure

Visit the Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure page here to find out how you can get involved.

This Rocky Road Cake definitely qualifies as decadent comfort food! Try it out soon!

Rocky Road Cake:

1 cup chopped nuts, pecans or walnuts

1 cup chocolate chips

4 eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1 box devils food cake mix, with pudding in the mix

1 cup water

Spray, or grease and flour, a 12-cup bundt pan. Mix nuts, marshmallows, and chocolate chips in a small bowl. Mix cake mix, eggs, mayonnaise, and water in a large bowl. Mix on low speed until just blended, increase speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Stir in ingredients from small bowl. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes in pan and remove.

Can dust with powdered sugar if desired.

