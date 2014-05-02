Friday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the Mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to mainly clear skies, with a few more clouds trying to increase from the north. Look for these clouds to stream across the northern half of the area through the day. Your Friday forecast is calling for Mostly sunny skies, with more sun to the south. Highs warming up into the mid to upper 70s. tonight, with mainly clear skies and light winds, overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temps will slowly warm back into the 80s by the weekend, with highs back into the mid to upper 80s next week. Look for plenty of sunshine for this week and weekend. Next chance for rain looks to arrive by late next week.