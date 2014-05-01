Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Pleasant! Highs in the l - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Pleasant! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Hey #ETX! Correct me if wrong, but the calendar does read May 1st, correct? Temps certainly don't match this morning.
Powered by Frankly