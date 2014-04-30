Donate to help dog found at Tyler landfill recover - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Donate to help dog found at Tyler landfill recover

Donate to help Grace, the dog rescued from the Tyler landfill. Donate to help Grace, the dog rescued from the Tyler landfill.
(KLTV) -

Grace was rescued from the Tyler landfill after she was hit by a car and dumped there. Help pay for her medical bills.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly