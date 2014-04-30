Better East Texas: Looking out for the older generation this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and this one will be a little different for me. While my wife will hopefully feel honored, I recently lost my mother so this will be the first one without her. For all of us with aging parents, we want to make sure they are cared for, but there are those in our society that pray on the older generation.



In my mother’s case, my siblings and I discovered that she was giving money to numerous causes through the mail. Some of these were legitimate but many preyed upon the fear of some loss of a government service like Social Security, Medicare, or some other cause to get an elected official out of office all packaged up in slick direct mail pieces. Sometimes these scams involve phone calls and some are even rooted in face-to-face solicitations, all targeting seniors.



The National Council on Aging says that scams that target seniors are the crime of the twenty-first century. So, if you are celebrating Mother’s Day with your aging mother or even seeing an older parent, investigate who they are talking to on the phone and what kind of solicitations they are receiving. This type of fraud needs to be handled one home at time because current regulations are lax on all the fronts for telemarketing, direct mail and even face-to-face solicitations. So, help seniors keep the resources they have worked so hard to get, and honor Mom, too and that will make for a Better East Texas.

