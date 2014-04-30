Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Below normal temps. Highs in the Mid 60s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to mainly clear skies, with a few more clouds trying to increase from the north. Look for these clouds to stream across the northern half of the area through the day. Your Wednesday forecast is calling for Mostly sunny skies, with more sun to the south. Highs warming up only into the mid to upper 60s. tonight, with mainly clear skies and light winds, overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temps will slowly warm back into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend, with highs back into the lower 80s next week. Look for plenty of sunshine for this week and weekend.