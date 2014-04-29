Fresh strawberry pie

Fresh strawberry pieIngredients:1 cup of sugar1 cup of water1 tablespoon of strawberry gelatin mix1 pint fresh strawberries3 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch1 pie crust, cooked and cooled

Method:

Combine sugar, cornstarch, and dry gelatin mix by stirring well. Add water and cook until thick and clear over medium high heat, stirring constantly to prevent scorching. Set aside and let cool. Wash and hull strawberries, cut in half and arrange over pie crust. When filling is cool, pour over strawberries and chill pie until ready to serve. Serve with whipped cream.



To make whipped cream:

2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 TBS sugar

In a large, cool mixing bowl, whisk the cream on high with your hand or stand mixer. Watch carefully as the cream begins to thicken; as it thickens slightly, go ahead and add the vanilla. Let that mix in for 20 seconds or so, and then drizzle the sugar in, a little bit at a time. When the cream thickens to the consistency you like for whipped cream, stop mixing. If you continue to mix, you'll end up with very sweet, vanilla-flavored butter!



Top chilled pie with the whipped cream, slice and enjoy!

