Tuesday's Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies. Warm. Highs in the Mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to mainly clear skies, with a few more clouds trying to increase from the north. Look for these clouds to stream across the northern half of the area through the day. Your Tuesday forecast is calling for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more sun to the south. Highs warming up in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday is calling for another day with clouds and sunshine mix across the region. Temps will be much cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday night, with mainly clear skies and light winds, overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temps will slowly warm back into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend, with highs back into the lower 80s next week. Look for plenty of sunshine for this week and weekend.