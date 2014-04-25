Spicy thai basil chicken from Let's Cook Tyler

Chef Craig Barlow with Let's Cook Tyler (on South Broadway near The Diner) shares a delicious, healthy recipe to try out soon in your own kitchen:
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken
4 teaspoons raw, virgin coconut oil, (divided)
1/2 cup minced shallots 1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
4 teaspoons minced fresh garlic
1 pound ground chicken –or grilled chicken breast2 Thai or serrano chiles, minced 1 tablespoon fish sauce 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 cup basil leaves 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice Bibb lettuce (several large leaves, washed and dried)
To garnish: 4 lime wedges, fresh cilantro leaves (with stems), fresh basil, mint
Preparation
1. 1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add shallots; sauté 2 minutes. Add bell pepper; sauté 1 minute. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Remove shallot mixture from pan.
2. 2. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Drain well. Return chicken to pan over medium heat. Add chiles; cook 1 minute. Add shallot mixture to pan. Stir in fish sauce and next 3 ingredients (through black pepper); cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Remove pan from heat; stir in basil and juice. Serve with lime wedges and fresh herbs.
