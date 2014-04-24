What's going on in East Texas this weekend? April 25-27

(KLTV) -
There's a lot to do in East Texas this weekend! Check out this list for fun ways to support local arts, music, business and restaurants!
Also, check out our updated East Texas farmers market list!Chandler/Edom:
Blue Moon Gardens Spring Open House - Saturday 9am-5pm Wander the gardens, bring a picnic, see Chef Justin Boswell demo cooking with herbs and local ingredients at 10am, Hear Steve Chamblee share tips on gardening with perennials, and watch the "container smackdown" at noon with several plant pros vying for title of "top potter." 13062 FM 279, Chandler. 903-852-3897 or bluemoongardens.com
for more info.Tyler:
East Texas Funniest Comic: Saturday at 8 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin, downtown on the Square. Tickets at www.libertytyler.com
12 of the funniest comics in Texas face off in a stand up stand off. Your votes will help decide which one is named "East Texas' funniest comic."
Night Walk for Hope: First nightwalk for hope to fight human trafficking - Friday night, community joins together as a community to walk 2.5 miles through Rose Rudman Park. Walkers will carry lanterns symbolizing hope and freedom for those silenced by human trafficking. Early sign in is at Rose Rudman's Southside Park at 7:30, and walk starts at 8pm. Tshirts and lanterns can be picked up at the registration table for participants who have pre-registered online. Family friendly event; will feature fun and music after the walk, at the finish line! Email rachel@forthesilent for more information.
Theatre TJC's final production of the season, 'A Gap in Generations.' Written by Jerry Blunt in true, 16th-century Italian commedia dell’arte style, the play is described as an exuberant, farcical comedy complete with mistaken identities, magic potions, and young lovers running amok. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs-Sat, April 24-26 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27 in Jean Browne Theatre on the TJC main campus. The TJC Box Office opens Wednesday, April 16. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and students. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays throughout the run of the show.The Tyler Civic Chorale and chancel choir of the First Presbyterian Church, conducted by Donald Duncan, will combine their voices on Sunday, April 27, for “Sunday in Paris,” a masterworks concert of music from the late 19th century French Romantic era
. The concert will begin at 4 pm in the church, located at 230 West Rusk Street. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available from any chorister, online at tylercivicchorale.org
or at the door.
4th annual Celebrate Recovery Day in Bergfeld park. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Free lunch served 11:15 a.m. until noon. Worship and speakers begin at 11 a.m. Bands include Enduring House, Kindred, and Justin Todd Herod. Speakers and more. Lots of kids activities all day. Free.
2nd annual Tyler Paranormal Conference - Saturday at the Tyler Civic Theater - 7 a.m. Sunday at 4 p.m. - details: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/tyler-paranormal-convention-2014-tickets-10164070007
Rose Sunday ceremonies on Sunday in the Municipal Rose Garden at 1:30p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. 420 Rose Park Drive.
CrossPointe Community Church 5th annual bass tournament benefiting St. Paul Children's Foundation; one of the largest amateur bass tournaments in the area for big prizes with all proceeds benefiting the programs and clinics of the foundation. 3pm weigh-in and grand prize awards. Location: Lake Tyler marina #1Troup:
Renaissance Faire - 21852 CR 2178 - April 25th Area School Show 9:00 a.m til 2:00 p.m.April 26th and 27th Quest for the Holy Grail. Call 903-839-5271 for more information.Alba:
Alba Wild Hog Cook-off - Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature a street dance with music by Amanda Pruitt and Rugged Heart Band, as well as crafts and vendors. On Saturday, there will be the cook-off, live music, vendors, judging, plate lunch, raffles. Call city hall for more info at 903-765-2396.Mineola:
Wildflower Walk Saturday at the Mineola Nature Preserve, 10am-noon. Featuring the identifying skills of the 'Wildflower Wonder Woman' Sonnia Hill. Meet under the trees between parking lots. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the end of the walk! Contact Lost Creek at 903-569-8228 for more info.
American Competitive Trail Horse Assoc. hosts Mineola Nature Preserve at the Derby Saturday. Competitive Trail challenge, six obstacles. Open, pleasure, junior, scout and buddy divisions. Sign up with ACTHA at www.actha.us
today! Ribbons, cash prizes and fun! Loop 564 and 2724 (turn in at the water treatment plant street..there's a sign) RV sites and pens available. Please call to reserve. Joe Petronella 903-316-0250 or Buster Green 903-780-1942.Ben Wheeler:
Heather Little at The Forge The Forge
: Matt Bradshaw and Heather Little acoustic set at 7pm Friday night
Saturday: Ben Lowery and Wes Hendrix
Saturday: Battle of the Bands at 2 p.m. - no cover
Ben Lowery and Wes Hendrix
Moore's Store
: 5135 FM 279 - Friday: Whiskey Prophets - $7
Saturday - Rusty Brothers $5 CoverLindale
:
Dearly Beloved - A Jones Hope Wooten Comedy April 25-27 and May 2-4. Friday and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sunday at 2pm. Doors open 45 minutes prior to show time. Adults $15, Students $12, 12 and under $8 tickets at the door or online at lindalecommunitytheater.org
.Tatum:
Annual Pecan Pie Festival - Corner of Texas Highways 149 and 43. Pie cook-off, vendors for fun and food, pie eating contest, dancing, and even breast cancer screenings. (903)947-6403.
Hughes Springs:
2014 Wildflower Trails of Texas - Avinger-Hughes Springs-Linden - HughesSpringstxusa.com
Arts and crafts booths, 5k run, photo contest, and more.
Did we miss anything? Send details to us at WebStaff@kltv.com
.Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.