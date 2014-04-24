Thursday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers and a r - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers and a rumble of thunder. Highs near 80.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to a warm and muggy start to your Thursday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s across the area. We have afew clouds streaking in from the southwest.
 
