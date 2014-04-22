Tuesday's Weather: Clearing Skies. Afternoon Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to a warm and muggy start to your Tuesday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s across the area. We have seen scattered storms moving across the region overnight.

Your Tuesday and Wednesday will call for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to above average levels, with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. A weak front will be fading across the area Thursday afternoon, producing a few isolated storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday into Monday, a stronger cold front approaches East Texas. This front will bring a better coverage of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, with high near 80. Look for temps to drop back into the 70s for highs as we move into next week, with conditions looking dry beyond Monday.



