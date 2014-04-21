Name: Christopher Jason Bond

Height: 5'11''

Weight: 129

Wanted For: Probation Revocation



Christopher Jason Bond is wanted on a motion to revoke probation by the Wood County Sheriff's Office.



They tell us that he was originally arrested by the Hawkins Police Department for assault on a public servant, and was given probation for that crime.



But now, his probation is being revoked.



If seen, contact:

Wood County Sheriff's Department

903-763-2274

