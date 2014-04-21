Monday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy. Strong to Severe PM Storms Possible. Highs near 80.

Look for a few more scattered showers during your Monday morning across mainly northern portions of East Texas. This activity will be in and out of the area through the morning hours. Most of the scattered showers should begin to clear the region by the midday hours, leaving only a chance for a few isolated showers.



This afternoon, we will see a cold front begin to approach Texas from the northwest. This will help to spark another round of more organized thunderstorm activity. As this front continues to approach the area during the late afternoon and evening hours, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase quite a bit across East Texas. Due to the warmer air during the day along with higher instability values, we will see the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms to develop with this front. Right now, the main threats look to be large hail and the possibilty of damaging winds. Even though, the wind shear is low, I still cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado or two, so stay tuned, we will keep you updated throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts on average look to be about a 1/2" or less. Keep in mind, any storm could drop higher amounts locally.



