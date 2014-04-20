Country music artist Kevin Sharp dies at 43

Country music artist Kevin Sharp passed away Saturday night.

His website states that he struggled from complications with prior stomach surgeries, leading to his death.

His CMT biography says that Sharp, Born on December 10, 1970 in northern California, moved to Idaho when he was seven-years-old.

While in Idaho, he learned from fiddlers at the National Fiddle Festival.

His family moved back to California in the mid 80s, and Sharp was diagnosed with bone cancer in 1989. Sharp met Los Angeles producer David Foster through the Make-A-Wish Foundation while he was battling the disease.

After radiation therapy, he was free of cancer by 1993. Sharp began his music career following his triumph over cancer, by pitching demo tapes to producers, including David Foster, and country music representatives. He was signed by Elektra/Asylum in 1995.

Kevin Sharp is most known for his number one hit "Nobody Knows" from 1997.

You can make a donation to Make-A-Wish in Sharp's memory by clicking here.