Smoked sausage strata with Mama Steph

This is a good recipe to keep on hand for family breakfast or brunch, or even for a casual supper. Throw it together ahead of time, and stick it in the oven while you relax. There are lots of variations, too!



Mama Steph's Smoked Sausage Strata



Ingredients:



1 TBS olive or canola oil

12-16 ounces of smoked link sausage

1 large bell pepper, any color, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

16 oz. loaf of day old Italian, French or sourdough bread, cubed (white sandwich bread not recommended)

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

6 fresh eggs

2 cups whole milk or half & half

1 teaspoon ground mustard



Method:



1. Place oil in large nonstick skillet, and when warmed over medium heat, add vegetables and sausage. Saute until the vegetables are softened, about 4-5 minutes.



2. Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray, and place bread cubes across the bottom.



3. Sprinkle the vegetable and sausage mixture evenly over the top of the bread cubes.



4. Sprinkle the cheese over the sausage mixture.



5. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk and mustard together, and pour over the cheese. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight or for at least four hours.



6. Remove strata from refrigerator thirty minutes before baking. Then, bake at 350 for 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the strata comes out clean.



Tip: It is easiest to cut the strata into neat pieces if allowed to sit for five to ten minutes before cutting.

Yields about twelve servings.



Variations:

Use green onions, cubed chicken breast, mushrooms and swiss cheese for a lighter flavor.



Use bacon, mushrooms, green bell pepper and mild cheddar for a more traditional breakfast taste.



Use boudin sausage, green bell pepper, sharp cheddar and Creole seasoning for a more Cajun flavor.



Use asparagus, mushrooms, white cheddar and cubed ham for a "springtime" breakfast.



Use chunky salsa, fajita chicken meat, and pepper jack cheese for a Southwestern flair.



