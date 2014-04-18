Friday's Weather: Clearing Skies. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Clearing Skies. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to another mainly clear and mild morning across the region. Temperatures are dropping into the 50s.

Your Good Friday, will feature a shower during the pre-dawn hours followed by afternoon sunshine. Temps will be warmer thanks to a dry northeasterly breeze. This will help to warm temperatures into the mid 70s for afternoon highs.



