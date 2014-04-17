Thursday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to another mainly clear and mild morning across the region. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s & 50s. Your Thursday, will feature a mixture of clouds and sun. More clouds will stream in by the afternoon hours. We will see a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly to our west. I think for the most part we remain dry across East Texas. A slightly better chance for scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder overnight into early Friday morning. Good Friday, will feature a shower during the pre-dawn hours followed by afternoon sunshine. Temps will be warmer thanks to a dry northeasterly breeze. This will help to warm temperatures into the mid 70s for afternoon highs. Saturday, will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temps warming back into the mid 70s. Your Easter Sunday forecast is calling for increasing clouds with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s with a nice southerly breeze. Sunday night into Monday will feature a better chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves through portions of East Texas. Right now, this front does not look to provide the dynamics needed for severe weather like our past couple of systems, but we'll be watching it very closely. Warm and dry weather returns for your Tuesday into next week.