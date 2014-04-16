Pollen Count From UT Health Northeast and KLTV7

Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.More >>
Heading to summer camp for the first time is always a little unnerving. But for a child with allergies or asthma, there are special concerns.
Parents shouldn't give their children any medications containing the narcotics codeine or tramadol because they can cause life-threatening breathing problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday.
