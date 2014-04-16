Pollen Count From KLTV7

Here is the latest Pollen Count From KLTV:

Trees: 185 - Pine-Willow-Oak-Hackberry-Mulberry-Birch-Maple-Juniper-Beech

Ragweed/Weeds: 0/0=0

Grass: 2

Mold Spores: 2,703

Reading the above information:



Trees: 0-15 Low 16-89 Moderate

90-1499 High 1500+ Very High



Weeds: 0-09 Low 10-49 Moderate

50-499 High 500+ Very High



Grasses: 0-5 Low 6-20 Moderate

21-199 High 200+ Very High



Mold Spores: 0-899 Low 900-2500 Moderate

2501-25000 High 25000+ Very High



Allergen Count Level of Symptoms



Absent No Symptoms



Low *** Only individuals extremely



sensitive to the pollen



and mold will experience



symptoms.



Moderate*** Many individuals sensitive to



pollen and mold



will experience symptoms.



High*** Most individuals with any



sensitivity to pollen



and mold will experience symptoms.



Very High***Almost all individuals with any.



sensitivity to these pollen and



mold will experience symptoms.



Extremely sensitive people could



have severe symptoms.