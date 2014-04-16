Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warming temps. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to another clear and crisp morning across the region. Temperatures are dropping into the 30s once again, along with calm winds. Some patchy frost has developed in a few locations.



Look for plenty of sunshine and blue sky once again, as we move through our Wednesday. A nice southeasterly breeze should help to boost afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the area.



