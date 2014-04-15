Marshall murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

Johnson was transported to Madison Parish Jail in Tallulah, La where he is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

On April 15, 2014, at approximately 8:30 pm, Corey Johnson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshall’s in Tallulah, Louisiana.Johnson was arrested on a murder warrant from a March 23, 2014 shooting that occurred in the 100 block of West Pinecrest at the Rumors Arcade.Officers identified Jalen Juwan White of Marshall as the victim at the arcade. White was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall, where he later died from his injuries.