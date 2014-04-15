Tuesday's Weather: Cold start! Plenty of Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to near record low temperatures for this time of year. Temps are in the 30s in most locations, with a few spots nearing the freezing mark. Most of us have not been dealing with much in the way of frost, due to strong winds overnight. Look for plenty of sunshine as we progress through the day with high temperatures warming only into the upper 50s. Tonight, with clear skies and calm winds look for overnight temps to once again visit the 30s. Tonight, thanks to calm winds, we could see a more widespread frost across parts of East Texas. This is the night to make sure you have any sensitive vegetation covered. Wednesday will feature more in the way of sunshine, with highs warming into the low to mid 60s. A few more clouds arrive Thursday afternoon, along with slightly warmer temps. Morning lows should start in the lower 40s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A weak disturbance will be moving through the area and could spark off an isolated shower or thunderstorm. NO widespread rain is expected Thursday. Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next significant rain maker looks to arrive Sunday afternoon, into Monday, bringing the next widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Easter Sunday looks split, with morning sunshine and clouds giving way to afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Hopefully we can shift that timing later in upcoming forecast to keep things on the dry side. Stay tuned!