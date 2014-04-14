Monday's Weather: A.M. Storms...Mostly Cloudy Skies. Windy & Falling Temps. Afternoon Highs in the Mid 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to a fairly quiet radar this morning, across the region. Most of the stronger storms split East Texas. We are seeing a few showers trying to redevelop across the area along the front. Once this front moves past you this morning, look for winds to begin to really pick up out of the northwest, surging in some really cool air. Temps will likely fall through the morning hours, from the 70s into the 50s. A few upper 40s would not be impossible by late morning. Temps may rebound back into the mid 50s during the afternoon. The really cold stuff arrives tonight with continued windy conditions. Look for overnight low temps to drop into the upper 20s and 30s across the region. A few locations will likely go below freezing tonight. The winds staying up should help to eliminate the concern for any major frost problems, although freezing temps are still very possible. You may want to take the proper steps now, to help protect any sensitive vegetation. We will see temps warm back into the 50s again, Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine and calming winds. The calm winds and clear skies will set us up for yet another cold overnight period Wednesday. Overnight lows may drop back into the 30s once again, and this time a frost may be more likely. We will start a slow warming trend beyond this period with winds turning back out of the south and west. Look for highs to moderate back into teh 60s and 70s by the weekend, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.