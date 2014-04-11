Friday's Weather: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. Highs near 80.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to mild and clear conditions across the region this morning. Your Thursday through Friday look fantastic! Look for plenty of sunshine with highs warming back to near normal. Afternoon temps will warm into the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows will warm back into the 50s. Look for a few more clouds to increase on your Saturday with temps warming to near 80. A strong cold front will begin to approach the area by Sunday, giving us another decent chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side so we will watch it very closely. Still plenty of time to fine tune that forecast in the coming days. Behind that system, look for another bout of much cooler weather to return to the region moving into next week.