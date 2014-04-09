Traffic alert: Accident blocking Hwy 271 and Union Grove School - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic alert: Accident blocking Hwy 271 and Union Grove School Rd.

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) - An accident is blocking a busy intersection outside of Longview.

Witnesses say a truck pulling a trailer is involved, and another vehicle has gone off the road into the woods as a result of the accident. EMS is on scene and attending to those involved, and traffic both ways has stopped moving. Please avoid the area if possible.
