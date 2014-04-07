Monday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy skies. Afternoon Sunshine. Late evening showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to cool and overcast conditions across the region this morning. The heavy rain and stormy weather that moved through the region has shifted east of the area. We are not completly done with rainfall yet.



Today, look for mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few breaks in the cloud cover. That will allow for afternoon temperatures to warm into the low to mid 60s across the area. This will help to evaporate some of the standing water still around in several locations.



This evening, look for another disturbance to begin approaching the area from the north and west. This disturbance will bring with a chance for more scattered thundershowers. Due to the cold air moving in through the upper levels of the atmosphere, small hail may once again be a problem with a few of these showers. For the most part, widespread heavy rainfall is not expected but scattered thundershowers look likely this evening into Tuesday morning.



Tuesday, look for a morning shower to give way to afternoon clearing. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s.



Wednesday through Friday look fantastic! Look for plenty of sunshine with highs warming back to near normal. Afternoon temps will warm into the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows will warm back into the 50s.



Look for a few more clouds to increase on your Saturday with temps warming to near 80. A strong cold front will begin to approach the area by Sunday, giving us another decent chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side so we will watch it very closely. Still plenty of time to fine tune that forecast in the coming days.



