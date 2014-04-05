Saturday's Weather: Overcast skies. Look for scattered showers to develop by late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Good Saturday morning, East Texas. We are waking up to some refreshing temperatures across the region. Morning lows are ranging from the upper 40s to the 50s. We are seeing plenty of cloud cover streaming in from the south and west. Look for these clouds to continue to thicken and lower as we progress through the next few hours.



By this afternoon we may begin to see some of the rainfall develop and reach the ground. This will allow for a few scattered showers later today. Rain chances really ramp up tonight into your Sunday. Look for overnight lows to drop into the lower 50s.







