Friday's Weather: Morning Storms End. Clearing Skies. Breezy & C - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Morning Storms End. Clearing Skies. Breezy & Cooler. Highs in the Mid 60s.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
  • Powered by Frankly