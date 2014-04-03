2014 Ft. Hood Tragedy: How to Help - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

2014 Ft. Hood Tragedy: How to Help

We know that many East Texans, even if they're not personally affected by the deadly shooting at Ft. Hood, want to help. Here's some information on how and where you can donate:

Donations are being accepted at the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation at 254-287-8106 or 254-286-5346.
Gift cards and monetary gifts meet the largest need. 

Address: 
Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation 
P.O. Box X
Fort Hood, Texas 76544
POC: Stacye Downing

Monetary donations may be made to the Fort Hood Association of the United States Army (AUSA) at 254-532-2493 or mailed to: 
Central Texas-Fort Hood Chapter, AUSA
P.O. Box 10700
Killeen, Texas 76513
POC: Mr. Ron Taylor

The American Red Cross is currently not accepting donations for this specific Fort Hood incident, but are still supporting Fort Hood through this period.
Visit www.redcross.org or www.safeandwell.org or call 1-877-272-7337.

You can also contact The Fort Hood Garrison Chaplains Office: 

Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
Bldg 320
Tank Destroyer Blvd
Fort Hood, Texas 76544 

POC: Chaplain David Montgomery


