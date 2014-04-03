2014 Ft. Hood Tragedy: How to Help





Donations are being accepted at the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation at

Gift cards and monetary gifts meet the largest need.



Address:

Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation

P.O. Box X

Fort Hood, Texas 76544

POC: Stacye Downing



Monetary donations may be made to the Fort Hood Association of the United States Army (AUSA) at

Central Texas-Fort Hood Chapter, AUSA

P.O. Box 10700

Killeen, Texas 76513

POC: Mr. Ron Taylor



currently not accepting donations for this specific Fort Hood incident, but are still supporting Fort Hood through this period.





You can also contact





The Fort Hood Garrison Chaplains Office:Spirit of Fort Hood ChapelBldg 320Tank Destroyer BlvdFort Hood, Texas 76544POC: Chaplain David Montgomery