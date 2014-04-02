Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated Afternoon T-showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to warm and breezy conditions all across East Texas. Look for clouds to stick around this morning, followed by breaks in the cloud cover by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s by the afternoon hours. Depending on how strong the CAP is above us, we could see a few storms develop during the afternoon hours. The best chance for this would be along I-30 and farther north and west. If a few of these storms can develop, they could turn severe. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Predication Center has outlined locations along and north/west of I-30 corridor with a SLIGHT risk for severe thunderstorms. We will have to keep a close eye on any potential development during the afternoon hours, as we continue to have some difference in guidance on afternoon storm development potential.



Thursday will be another day very similar to Wednesday. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon breaks in the cloud cover. This will help to warm the area to near 80 degrees by the afternoon hours. Plenty of moisture from the Gulf along with instability up above will aid as the fuel for better thunderstorm coverage on Thursday. We will have a trigger in the form of dynamic low pressure system helping to spark off activity across all of East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of East Texas under a SLIGHT risk for seeing severe weather will all modes of severe possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes. A greater chance for a tornado outbreak will be possible just to our northeast from northern Louisiana and Arkansas and points East. We will definitely have to keep a very close eye on severe weather potential for your Thursday. We will have frequent updates leading up to the storms.



We get a break in the rainfall Friday into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A decent chance for showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will return Sunday into Monday as another dynamic system approaches the region.



The good news with this one, is that the air looks cooler and more stable, so severe weather is not expected to be an issue at this time. Temps look to fall back below normal most of next week with a mix of clouds and sun.



