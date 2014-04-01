Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to dry and mild conditions across the area. Look for a mix of clouds and sun today with highs warming into the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.



Tonight we will see a few more clouds around but mainly dry. overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.



Wednesday will feature scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms will be on the strong to severe side.



Thursday will feature an even better chance for severe weather to develop and move across the area. Look for high temperatures to warm into the 80s. We will have to keep a close eye out on any possibility of severe weather that does develop.



Dry weather returns Friday, but more stormy weather could arrive just in time for the weekend.



