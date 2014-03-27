Better East Texas: Hobby Lobby enters face-off with Affordable Care Act

The U.S. Supreme Court is faced with making a decision affecting a very controversial arm of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The justices are hearing arguments between the government and attorneys representing Hobby Lobby.



East Texans are familiar with Hobby Lobby, the family owned craft store that is closed on Sunday and whose owners have made the news for their stance on using Christian principles to operate their business. Their problem with the Affordable Care Act is that they object to being forced to offer insurance benefits for birth control and other reproductive health services. Specifically, the company is objecting to several types of birth control, and they don’t feel it is right to be forced to provide insurance coverage for those products.



In the words of a company spokesperson, Americans don't lose their religious freedom when they open a family business. It is a difficult argument and while churches and houses of worship are exempt from provisions like this, the law is different in looking at for-profit businesses. But all that considered, a private business owner should not have to compromise their core personal beliefs when they open a business.



Now they should not be able to break a criminal law, but in the area of moral beliefs, there should be an appeal process at the very least that allows businesses like Hobby Lobby to respect their beliefs and be exempted from paying for birth control they feel is offensive.

