Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered light showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. Clear skies this morning will give way to Clouds this afternoon. Look for scattered showers to also move into the region starting after lunchtime. These will stick around off and on through the afternoon and evening. Most of this activity will be light. Better rain and storm chances will stick around Thursday, especially by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the SPC placing portions of East Texas in the risk for severe weather. The 70s will stick around as we move into the weekend with sunshine returning to the region.