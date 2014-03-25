Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Cool but pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Temperatures only recover to the low to mid 60s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with a morning start in the mid to upper 30s and highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will stick around Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the SPC placing portions of East Texas in the risk for severe weather. The 70s will stick around as we move into the weekend with sunshine returning to the region.