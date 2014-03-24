Monday's Weather: Clearing Skies. Cool. Highs in the Mid 60s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to cooler conditions across the area. Clouds are also streaming through our region. Look for clearing skies for your Monday afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, look for clearing skies and colder conditions. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s in most locations. Temperatures only recover to the low to mid 60s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with a morning start in the mid to upper 30s and highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will stick around Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The 70s will stick around as we move into the weekend with sunshine returning to the region.