Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. (First Day of Spring) Highs in the 70s.

Happy Thursday (First Day Of Spring), East Texas! Your afternoon looks great. Mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the low to mid 70s across the region. We warm back into the 70s, Friday as winds return out of the south. Look for a few more clouds on Friday, with a chance for a few rain and thunderstorms to develop Friday night. This system should push just south of the area over the weekend, but chances for periods of showers will continue as we see an overrunning pattern developing across the area. Highs will also cool off quite a bit, with daytime highs falling back into the 50s. Moving into next week, things look cooler and wetter. Look for shower chances to continue into Monday with highs only in the mid 50s. We dry things out next Tuesday and Wednesday, but temps look to remain cool as cold air is pulled down from the north once again. Highs will remain in the 50s with lows dropping into the 30s.