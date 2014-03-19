Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. Slightly Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your afternoon looks great. Mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding back into the mid 60s on this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine. We warm back into the 70s, y Thursday and especially Friday as winds return out of the south. Look for a few more clouds on Friday, with a chance for a few rain and thunderstorms to develop Friday night. This system should push just south of the area over the weekend, returning us to breezy and cooler conditions. HIghs will fall back into the 60s with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Cooler weather returns next week.