Saturday Evening Weather: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible. Temps in the 60s.

Good afternoon, East Texas, A storm system is beginning to develop to our west and northwest, it'll move through the area this evening. Showers out ahead of the system will give way to strong and even severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight as the front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in an ELEVATED RISK area for severe storms through Sunday morning at 7AM. From what we see right now, the majority of the strongest storms will likely move through during the evening hours. A few light showers may linger into part of the day on Sunday. The greatest threat with these storms is going to be strong, gusty winds and large hail. The flooding and tornado risks are very small, but not out of the picture completely.