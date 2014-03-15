Saturday Morning Weather Update: Overcast skies. Strong storms possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies today will be Overcast throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s . Winds will remain out of the south at 12-20mph with a few gusts higher during the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in an ELEVATED RISK area for severe storms through Sunday morning at 7AM. From what we see right now, the majority of the strongest storms will likely move through during the afternoon, evening and early nighttime hours . A few may linger into the earliest part of the day on Sunday. The greatest threat with these storms is going to be strong, gusty winds and large hail. The flooding and tornado risks are very small, but not out of the picture completely. Depend on the Stormtracker Weather Team to keep you up-to-date throughout your Saturday!