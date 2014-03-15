Saturday Morning Weather Update: Overcast skies. Strong storms possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies today will be Overcast throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s . Winds will remain out of the south at 12-20mph with a few gusts higher during the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in an ELEVATED RISK area for severe storms through Sunday morning at 7AM. From what we see right now, the majority of the strongest storms will likely move through during the afternoon, evening and early nighttime hours . A few may linger into the earliest part of the day on Sunday. The greatest threat with these storms is going to be strong, gusty winds and large hail. The flooding and tornado risks are very small, but not out of the picture completely. Depend on the Stormtracker Weather Team to keep you up-to-date throughout your Saturday!
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fire
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.
