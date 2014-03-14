Friday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Breezy & Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Good morning, East Texas. Your Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. More clouds and even a chance for scattered showers and storms arrive Saturday, highs will warm into the upper 60s ahead of the weather system. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather Saturday. Behind the weather system highs will drop back into the 60s heading into next week. Sunshine will also return as we progress through the new work week.