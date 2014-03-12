Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Windy! Winds: NW 20-40mph. Highs in the 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to some increasing winds across the region. Winds are sustain between 20-30 mph out of the northwest but gusts have been developing as high as 40 mph across the region. Look for these winds to continue through most of your Wednesday behind a strong cold front. We will see plenty of sunshine on your Wednesday but temperatures will be much cooler across the area. Look for high temps to be some 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 50s area wide.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
