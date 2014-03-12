Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Windy! Winds: NW 20-40mph. Highs in the 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to some increasing winds across the region. Winds are sustain between 20-30 mph out of the northwest but gusts have been developing as high as 40 mph across the region. Look for these winds to continue through most of your Wednesday behind a strong cold front. We will see plenty of sunshine on your Wednesday but temperatures will be much cooler across the area. Look for high temps to be some 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 50s area wide.