Tuesday's Weather: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Warm & Windy.

Tuesday's Weather: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Warm & Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas!  We are waking up to some patchy fog and isolated showers across the region.  Your Tuesday afternoon will feature more clouds and sun mix with highs warming into the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night with mainly dry conditions.

