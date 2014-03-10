Monday's Weather: Morning Fog. Partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Monday's Weather: Morning Fog. Partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are look at some dense fog all across the region this morning. Visibilies have been reduced to less than a mile in some location. Look for this fog to continue through the morning hours before slowly burning off around mid morning. Your Monday afternoon forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with temps warming into the low to mid 70s across the area.

Powered by Frankly