Better East Texas: Second chance to vote in statewide elections set for May

Well you just thought that the political push was over for the first half of the year. Keep the seat belt on as there are multiple statewide races in both the democrat and republican camps that we will be hearing about in the next few months.



There were so many candidates competing for the highest offices in Texas government that several races did not have a candidate receive more than fifty percent of the vote. When that is the case, a run off follows and for Texas, the run off vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27. This is a huge opportunity for East Texas to make our voice heard at the state level and here is why.

First of all, if you are a registered voter and you did not vote in the primary, you can still vote in the run off. So if the ice kept you from voting, you have a second chance in May, hopefully there will be no ice then. Next, in 2012, voter turnout in the May primary by those Texans of voting age was only 11 percent. Now I think it will be higher this May, but is 20 percent turnout reasonable? If so, then every vote cast in the May runoff will really represent five Texas votes.



Your vote counts for a lot and if East Texas turns out to vote in the run off, we can most certainly impact who is in the state house. If voter turnout in East Texas is light, then the power of that five for one vote shifts to the major city populations who may or may not reflect our interests. So, mark down the date, May 27 and plan to vote and that will make for a Better East Texas.

