Better East Texas: 18-year-old sues parents for living expenses

Perhaps you saw the story about an 18-year-old New Jersey girl who is suing her parents with the hope of forcing her parents to pay for her private school, her college and other living expenses. The 18-year-old looks like a solid student, but did not want to live under her parents rules when she turned 18.



The parents had established a curfew and had a list of chores for her to complete. The girl did not like that structure and at some point last fall, as an 18-year-old, left the home. She claims her parents kicked her out of the house, the parents deny it and have even asked her to come back home.



So now we fast forward to last week and the court hearing where, again, you have a daughter suing her parents for money. I still have a hard time even saying that is reality. While this young woman may be a solid student, she is greatly misguided in what the definition of a privilege is and what her parents’ roles are in her life. Obviously nothing magical happens to a person’s maturity level when they turn 18, but when you start looking at the set up on this case, it is not unreasonable to see how it could happen.



Many kids today are leaving high school much smarter than their parents, but that does not translate to wisdom and that is what is missing here and the burden is also on the parents for allowing this tragedy to happen. There is a court date set in April and the family remains torn apart. It is sad to see but hopefully the judge will teach this young woman a lesson.

