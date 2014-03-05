Wednesday's Weather: A.M. Fog. Mostly Cloudy Skies. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are dealing with some foggy conditions across portions of the area that saw the brunt of the ice, Sunday. The melting process has left plenty of moisture in the air. This condenses and forms foggy conditions. Since temperatures are at or below freezing in the same locations, we are getting what we call "freezing fog." Freezing fog is just regular fog that is taking place with below freezing temperatures. This means the condensation from the fog could accumulate and lay down a few slick spots across some local bridges and overpasses this morning. Temperatures should warm above freezing by mid-morning. The NWS has issued a freezing fog advisory for these areas through 9:00am CST. Beyond this morning, temperatures should warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. We could see some sunshine briefly before clouds quickly begin to roll back into the area. Late this afternoon an upper level low will begin to approach the area. Scattered showers will begin to develop by the evening hours and pick up overnight. As this system brings its own supply of colder air with it, overnight we could see some locations mix with or change over to a bit of sleet or snow. Right now, it does not look to cause major problems but depend on the Stormtracker weather team to keep you updated through the day and night. Look for clearing skies and another cold day Thursday, before a warm up begins heading into the weekend. At the same time, another disturbance will rotate into the area by the weekend, increasing rain chances into next week.