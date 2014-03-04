Matt Schaefer leading Skip Ogle for State House, Dist. 6 with 62 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Matt Schaefer leading Skip Ogle for State House, Dist. 6 with 62% of votes

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) -

Matt Schaefer is leading Skip Ogle with 2% of precincts reporting: 5,895 votes to Ogle's 3,602. Schaefer has 62% of the votes as of this update.

