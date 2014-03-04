Dan Patrick leading race for Rep. governor nomination - 9% repor - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Dan Patrick leading race for Rep. governor nomination - 9% reporting

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Dan Patrick has a considerable lead over his three competitors: David Dewhurst, East Texan Todd Staples, and Jerry Patterson.

Dan Patrick - 287,279 votes

David Dewhurst - 175,996 votes

Todd Staples - 108,322 votes

Jerry Patterson - 76,826 votes

789 of 8,829 precincts have reported at this time.

