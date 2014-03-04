Tuesday Weather: Morning Wintry Mix South. Some Clearing by Afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to more icy conditions across the region. Freezing rain and sleet is moving into portions of Deep East Texas. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those locations. The good news is that the temperatures across the region should warm above freezing by the afternoon hours to help with our March Thaw. Temperatures will drop back below freezing by tonight as we drop back into the 20s. Wednesday will feature increasing clouds with chances for showers by late afternoon. Wednedsay night will feature cold showers moving across the area. An upper level low is forecast to move overhead. That could create enough cooling aloft to possibly allow for a light wintry mix to develop into Thursday morning before ending. Right now, looks like it would be light but we will continue to monitor. Look for a warming trend by the late week into the weekend. Rain chances return for the start of the new week.