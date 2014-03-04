Tuesday Weather: Morning Wintry Mix South. Some Clearing by Afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to more icy conditions across the region. Freezing rain and sleet is moving into portions of Deep East Texas. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those locations. The good news is that the temperatures across the region should warm above freezing by the afternoon hours to help with our March Thaw. Temperatures will drop back below freezing by tonight as we drop back into the 20s. Wednesday will feature increasing clouds with chances for showers by late afternoon. Wednedsay night will feature cold showers moving across the area. An upper level low is forecast to move overhead. That could create enough cooling aloft to possibly allow for a light wintry mix to develop into Thursday morning before ending. Right now, looks like it would be light but we will continue to monitor. Look for a warming trend by the late week into the weekend. Rain chances return for the start of the new week.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
